DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Four Dare County high school students have been accepted into the North Carolina Governor’s School.

Ava Nultermeier from First Flight High School, Sebastian Rojas-Abregu and Catherine Tyre from Manteo High School, and Grace Vernersoni from Cape Hatteras Secondary School passed the local and state nomination process and received their acceptance letters on March 13.

Ava Nultemeier from First Flight High School (Credit: Dare County Schools) Catherine Tyre from Manteo High School (Credit: Dare County Schools) : Grace Vernesoni from Cape Hatteras Secondary School (Credit: Dare County Schools) : Sebastian Rojas-Abregu from Manteo High School (Credit: Dare County Schools)

“I am confident that these four exemplary students will proudly represent our district in Raleigh

this summer,” said Steve Blackstock, Dare County Schools assistant superintendent and North

Carolina Governor’s School coordinator.