CANTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was reported in the western North Carolina mountains Monday night, making it the third earthquake in a 3-day span.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake took place at 10:08 p.m. about 16 miles west of Asheville near west Canton.

Two more earthquakes hit in nearly the same area on Sunday, the first registering as a 2.2 on the Richter scale. For this one, the USGS said the 6:09 a.m. quake was 2.4 miles north of west Canton in Beaverdam Township.

There have been no reports of damage.

A second quake on Sunday, also a 2.2 in magnitude, was once again within 3 miles of west Canton and within a tenth of a mile of the earthquake just after 6 a.m. The second earthquake event took place at 4:35 p.m., according to the USGS.

The depth of both Sunday earthquakes registered at 2 kilometers (or 1.24 miles), however, the one early Tuesday morning has a reported depth of 0 kilometers.

This series of three earthquakes in a 3-day span comes after there were four earthquakes in North Carolina last week.