36-year-old man dead following overnight shooting in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police say a 36-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Elizabeth City.

According to reports, officers responded to the 600 block of S Martin L King Drive just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday regarding a call for a gunshot victim.

When they got to the scene, officers found the victim, later identified as 36-year-old William Leigh Norman Jr., lying unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Norman was sent to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is an active investigation, the Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to this case to contact the department at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555 all information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

No further information has been released.