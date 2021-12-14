30-year-old man dies in crash in Moyock

MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old man died in a crash Tuesday night in Moyock on N.C. 168.

A sergeant with North Carolina Highway Patrol said the three-vehicle crash happened on N.C. 168, just across the North Carolina-Virginia line around 6:15 p.m.

The man who died has been identified as Steve Mathue LePock III, of Moyock. Next of kin has been notified, according to N.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2013 Kia Optima was traveling northbound on N.C. 168 when it went off the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and came back onto the highway, which is 5 lanes in that area.

The car then crossed left across the two lanes of northbound traffic and struck a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek that was also traveling northbound and merging into the center turn lane.

The Kia then continued left of the center line and went parallel across the southbound lanes. A 2015 GMC pickup truck that was traveling southbound on N.C. 168 then struck the Kia in the passenger door.

The Kia went out of control and struck the Subaru in the center turn lane a second time.

The Kia’s driver was killed on impact when it was hit by the truck, N.C. Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the GMC pickup was taken by emergency medical responders to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries. Authorities did not release the extent of that person’s injuries.

The Subaru’s occupant was treated and released by EMS on the scene.

The Subaru sustained minor damage and was drivable. The other two cars were not drivable, authorities said.