AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) – Three men have been arrested for a shooting in Hertford County.

On April 14, a man and a 17-year-old boy died at 302 Jernigan Airport Road.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office spoke with several witnesses of the crime and discovered that 46-year-old Derrick Lamont Monger and the 17-year-old both had guns and fatally shot each other.

The investigation also revealed that there was a second shooting at the same home moments after the first shooting.

The home was stuck multiple times and one male inside the home was grazed by bullet fragments. The male was taken to ECU Hospital for treatment and later released.

Police found out that there were four suspects connected to the second shooting at the home. Three of the four suspects remained at the home.

The suspects charged in this case are related to Monger.

Cameron Jaiy’er Lassiter, 21. (Credit: Hertford County Detention Center) Justin Rashad Powell, 20, (Credit: Hertford County Detention Center) Brandin Deandre Hawkins, 24. (Credit: Hertford County Detention Center)

Cameron Jaiy’er Lassiter, 21, is being charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property. Lassiter’s bond is set at $1 million.

Justin Rashad Powell, 20, is being charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property. Powell’s bond is set at $1 million.

Brandin Deandre Hawkins, 24, is being charged with one count of accessory after the face. Hawkins’ bond is set at $5,000.

Lassiter, Powell and Hawkins are being held at the Hertford County Detention Center.

The fourth suspect still remains at large.