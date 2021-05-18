3 people shot in Hertford Monday night

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting and high-speed police chase Monday.

According to the Hertford Police Department and Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, three people were shot Monday night and those circumstances led to the chase.

Officers and deputies from the Hertford Police Department and the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the intersection of King Street and Stokes Street in Hertford around 10:40 p.m. Monday night for a report of shots fired.

Officers from Hertford arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds.

As a Perquimans deputy was responding, they came up on a vehicle on Church Street that was “driving excessive speeds” within the Hertford town limits.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued to drive.

A police pursuit began and led into Pasquotank County.

That vehicle finally stopped Sentara Albemarle Hospital.

“At this point, it was determined that there was a third victim with gunshot wounds that was a passenger in the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

The other two gunshot victims were taken to Vidant Chowan Hospital. One of them was flown by East Care air ambulance for further care to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The investigation was turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.