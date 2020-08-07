RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – A federal grand jury returned indictments charging three Northampton County men with various gun and ammunition offenses.
According to the indictments:
- Deryck Devon Bennett, 26, of Garysburg was charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
- Rasean Bolden, 38, and Tyshawn Williams, 29, both of Rich Square, were charged with felon in possession of firearm and ammunition.
If convicted, each man faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.
Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Dodson is prosecuting the case.
An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Latest News
- Man guilty in Norfolk cold case now charged with murdering teen daughter in 1989 in Michigan
- Washington Football Team releases running back Derruis Guice for possible domestic incident
- Pres. Trump holds Friday evening briefing
- Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide of 9-year-old in Chowan County, need help identifying vehicle of interest
- 3 Northampton County men indicted on federal gun charges