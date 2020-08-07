3 Northampton County men indicted on federal gun charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – A federal grand jury returned indictments charging three Northampton County men with various gun and ammunition offenses.

According to the indictments:

Deryck Devon Bennett, 26, of Garysburg was charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

of Garysburg was charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Rasean Bolden, 38, and Tyshawn Williams, 29, both of Rich Square, were charged with felon in possession of firearm and ammunition.

If convicted, each man faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Dodson is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

