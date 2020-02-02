3 injured following overnight shooting outside Elizabeth City bar

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Three people were taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting outside an Elizabeth City bar.

According to reports, officers responded to a call regarding a commotion in a parking lot outside Shadow’s Lounge in the 100 block of North Road St. around 1:30 am Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed the commotion followed by several gunshot.

Officials responded shortly after at the Sentara Albermale Medical Center for three gunshot victims in connection to the incident.

Police say all three victims were later transported to Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555

