PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY)- Three people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man Wednesday outside of the Albemarle District Jail.

According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 7:40 p.m. to the jail located at 210 Executive Dr. in reference to an assault.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the man, identified as Brian Modlin, in the front parking lot of the jail. Modlin was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

The investigation revealed that Modlin was at the jail to bond someone out when he was approached by two men and a woman. The two men then punched Modlin in the face and continued to kick him in the head after he fell to the ground.

Deputies say Modlin’s wallet, cash, phone, and keys were taken out of his pockets and thrown into a storm drain.

Jeremy Keith Lassiter (Photo Courtesy: Paquotank County Sheriff’s Office) Joseph Karl Lassiter (Photo Courtesy: Paquotank County Sheriff’s Office) Brittany Renee Lassiter (Photo Courtesy: Paquotank County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators were able to identify the suspects as Jeremy Keith Lassiter, Joseph Karl Lassiter and Brittany Renee Lassiter. All three were arrested for assault inflicting serious injury and common law robbery and were released on bond.