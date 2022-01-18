2nd man arrested in connection with shooting that left 3 dead, including toddler, in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A second man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Elizabeth City that left three people dead, including a 3-year-old, and three others wounded in December.

Elizabeth City police said Terence Tyrone Seymore, 37, was arrested in New Bern, North Carolina, on Tuesday with help from the U.S. Marshals Service and Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Seymore is charged with three counts of murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflict serious injury. He was taken to Albemarle District Jail where he’s being held under a $1,001,000 bond.

Another man, Ricky Lewis Etheridge Jr., 34, was arrested in Norfolk in mid-December in connection with the shooting. He’s also charged with three counts of murder.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Jordan Street and Perry Street around 5 p.m. Dec. 2.

Three people died from their injuries, including 3-year-old Allura Pledger, 39-year-old De‘Shay (Takeyia) Berry and 18-year-old Jaquan White.

Three others were injured and hospitalized following the shooting. They include a 40-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man, all residents of Elizabeth City.

Two of the men, the 40 and 29-year-olds, were treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening and later released. The third, the 20-year-old, was treated and then taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He was listed in stable condition on the day after the shooting.

Elizabeth City police are still actively investigating the shooting.