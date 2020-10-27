29-year-old man found dead at home in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City are now investigating after a man was found dead early Tuesday morning.

Reports say officers were sent to the 400 block of Lanes Street just after 5:30 a.m. regarding a call for a person who was found dead.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Tacoruis Anduwann Sutton.

No further information have been released. This is an active investigation.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with any information to contact Detective Sergeant Eddie Graham at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Latest Posts