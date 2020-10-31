28th Annual Turkey Brigade hopes to feed 3,000 Thanksgiving dinner

(WAVY) — Coming up in November, the Rose & Womble Foundation will deliver 3,000 full Thanksgiving meals to those in need throughout northeast North Carolina and Hampton Roads.

The initiative is through the foundation’s 28th Annual Turkey Brigade, which is slated for Nov. 19 this year.

The most recent data from Feeding America shows one in 10 people struggle with hunger in Virginia and one in seven people in North Carolina.

Each is in a reusable shopping bag and includes a turkey, aluminum cooking tray for the turkey, cans of peas, corn, and green beans, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, a bag of potatoes, and a bag of apples.

The Turkey Brigade first began in 1992 with the delivery of just 25 meals to families. Since then, it’s expanded significantly.

Since 2008, the brigade has given 10,089 baskets that feed a family of six, feeding 60,534 individuals.

Agents, employees, and community partners will take donations until Dec. 4.

Those interested in donating money can make out checks to the Rose & Womble Foundation and send them to Rose & Womble Foundation 4190 South Plaza Trail, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.

They may also drop off funds at any of Rose & Womble’s resale or new homes communities. For a full list, of those, visit the Rose & Womble website.