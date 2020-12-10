26-year-old arrested in shooting that injured female in Elizabeth City Wednesday

North Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Elizabeth City arrested a 26-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a shooting that left a female injured.

Elizabeth City police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Rich Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

They located a female victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening and she was treated at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Police did not specify the victim’s age.

Police identified the suspect in the shooting as 26-year-old Jordan Isaiah Thomas, of Elizabeth City.

He was arrested Wednesday night and taken before a magistrate. He was given a $70,000 secured bond.

Thomas appeared Thursday morning in court at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10