26-year-old arrested in shooting that injured female in Elizabeth City Wednesday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Elizabeth City arrested a 26-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a shooting that left a female injured.

Elizabeth City police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Rich Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

They located a female victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening and she was treated at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Police did not specify the victim’s age.

Police identified the suspect in the shooting as 26-year-old Jordan Isaiah Thomas, of Elizabeth City.

He was arrested Wednesday night and taken before a magistrate. He was given a $70,000 secured bond.

Thomas appeared Thursday morning in court at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.