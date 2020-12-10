26-year-old arrested in shooting that injured female in Elizabeth City Wednesday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Elizabeth City arrested a 26-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a shooting that left a female injured.
Elizabeth City police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Rich Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
They located a female victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening and she was treated at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Police did not specify the victim’s age.
Police identified the suspect in the shooting as 26-year-old Jordan Isaiah Thomas, of Elizabeth City.
He was arrested Wednesday night and taken before a magistrate. He was given a $70,000 secured bond.
Thomas appeared Thursday morning in court at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call the department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest News
- Lawmakers optimistic as they see progress on COVID-19 relief framework
- Louisiana: Delivery driver steals packages after dropping them off, police say
- Raiders’ Alec Ingold nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award
- Mexico in Brief: President wants to raise minimum wage; Gang leader’s lawyer found slain
- Trees for Troops brightens holiday season on Fort Benning