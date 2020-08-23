22-year-old man found ‘dead in the roadway’ in Elizabeth City overnight

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a 22-year-old man was found dead in Elizabeth City overnight.

Police say officers responded to the intersection of North Road Street and Cypress Street regarding a call about a person found dead in the roadway.

When they got there, officials were able to identify the man as 22-year-old Cody Lee Turner.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

No further information have been released.

This is an active investigation and the Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

