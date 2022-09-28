EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY)- A 22-year-old man was arrested on Monday night on rape and robbery charges in Edenton.
According to a Facebook post from the Edenton Police Department, the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle accident on September 24 just after 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ocean Highway North Broad Street, and Shannonhouse Road.
After further investigation, police learned that a vehicle involved in the accident was reported stolen out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and that the case Philadelphia police were working involved a 71-year-old woman who was the victim of sexual assault.
After an intense investigation, deputies found that 22-year-old Zyree Downing was the suspect involved in the crash. The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office provided information to Philadelphia police to obtain a warrant on Downing.
The Edenton Police Department arrested Downing on September 26 and charged him with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges including aggravated assault, rape, robbery and burglary.
