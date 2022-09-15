CAMDEN COUNTY N.C. (WAVY) — An 21-year-old motorcyclist was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit in Moyock Tuesday.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy clocked a motorcycle well over the exceeded posted speed in Moyock around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop which ended at the Tulls Creek Rd and Hwy 168 intersection with deputies boxing in driver off the intersection and making the arrest.



21-year-old Malcom Stratton was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude, reckless driving, having an expired tag and speeding in excess of 75. The motorcycle was towed.