DARE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man was arrested after deputies found drugs and drug paraphernalia on him at a Buxton parking lot.
Officials say 20-year-old Aaron Robert Silver was walking past C-District deputies outside a local Buxton shop’s parking lot when they caught “a strong odor of marijuana” off of him.
When the deputies approached and interviewed Silver, that’s when they found numerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Silver was arrested and charged with:
- Possession with the intent to sell, manufacture, distribute methamphetamine
- Possession of ampthetamine
- Possession of a Schedule III drug
- Possession of a Schedule IV drug
- Possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia
He was later released on a $16,000 secured bond.
Latest Posts
- 20-year-old arrested on drug charges at Buxton parking lot
- Generous customer leaves staff $2,500 tip before bars and restaurants close in Ohio
- Ohio looking at closing restaurants, bars due to coronavirus
- ‘Patient zero’ in Tennessee shares experience with COVID-19
- DHEC: First COVID-19 death reported in South Carolina