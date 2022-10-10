CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A missing 2-year-old in Chowan County died last week.

According to the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an address on Virginia Road on Oct. 7 regarding a report for a missing 2-year-old boy.

During the search for the toddler, he was found unresponsive outside the home.

Emergency personnel immediately provided medical aid to the toddler. The child was sent to ECU Health Chowan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the incident is still under investigation. No further information has been released.

