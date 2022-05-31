GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women are dead after being hit by a truck on Sunday while standing on the side of the road on US 29 North, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 1:35 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to the area of US 29 N and Hackett Street when they were told about a crash that involved injuries.

A black 2009 KIA SUV was disabled in the left lane on US 29 N.

The people in KIA, Ciealita Thornton, 42, of Danville, Virginia, and Lakeisha Woody, 36, of Danville, Virginia, were outside of the vehicle.

A red 2020 GMC Sierra 2500, being driven by A 29-year-old Greensboro man was traveling north on US 29 and hit the KIA, the release says.

During the crash, Thornton and Woody were also hit while outside of the vehicle.

They both died as a result of injuries sustained from the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.