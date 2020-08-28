2 women facing charges for Gates County home break-in

Deborah Byrd (Photo courtesy: Gates Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Nikki Smith (Photo courtesy: Gates Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Not long after making an appeal to the public for help, the Gates County Sheriff’s Office identified and ultimately arrested two women suspected in a recent home break-in case.

Deputies took Deborah Byrd and Nikki Smith into custody on August 27 on three felony and three misdemeanor charges each.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crimes occurred on August 14 and August 17, at a home on Saunders Road. Several items were stolen, including a pressure washer and a vacuum cleaner.

Deputies released pictures last week of the two women believed to be involved, in hopes someone would recognize them or their vehicles.

Gates County residential break-in (Courtesy: Gates County Sheriff’s Office)

The Gates County Sheriff’s Office said because of the public’s assistance, the suspects were identified in less than an hour after the pictures were released on Facebook.

The Sheriff’s Office encouraged everyone to think about purchasing a surveillance system for their property to help keep it protected.

