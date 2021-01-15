2 Virginia men arrested in North Carolina on gun, multiple drug charges

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Virginia men arrested (Courtesy: Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

HALIFAX, N.C. (WAVY) — Two Virginia men were arrested on gun and multiple drug charges earlier this week in North Carolina.

On Jan. 13 around 2:30 p.m., the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2020 Hyundai car for an “unsafe movement violation” on I-95, northbound, near the 173-mile post.

Deputies say a search of the vehicle resulted in them finding and seizing about five pounds of marijuana, a handgun, U.S. Currency, drug paraphernalia, and MDMA (Ecstasy pills).

Lamar Maalik Byrd, 23 of Mattaponi, Virginia, and Nicholas Kyle Joseph, 22 of Painter, Virginia, were arrested and charged with:

  • Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
  • Felony possession of marijuana
  • Possession with intent sell deliver MDMA
  • Maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Carrying a concealed weapon

Byrd and Joseph were incarcerated in the Halifax County Detention Center in North Carolina under a $15,000.00 secured bond each with a court date of February 17, 2021, pending.

  • Nicholas Kyle Joseph (Courtesy: Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Lamar Maalik Byrd (Courtesy: Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Virginia men arrested (Courtesy: Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10