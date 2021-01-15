2 Virginia men arrested in North Carolina on gun, multiple drug charges

HALIFAX, N.C. (WAVY) — Two Virginia men were arrested on gun and multiple drug charges earlier this week in North Carolina.

On Jan. 13 around 2:30 p.m., the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2020 Hyundai car for an “unsafe movement violation” on I-95, northbound, near the 173-mile post.

Deputies say a search of the vehicle resulted in them finding and seizing about five pounds of marijuana, a handgun, U.S. Currency, drug paraphernalia, and MDMA (Ecstasy pills).

Lamar Maalik Byrd, 23 of Mattaponi, Virginia, and Nicholas Kyle Joseph, 22 of Painter, Virginia, were arrested and charged with:

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Possession with intent sell deliver MDMA

Maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Carrying a concealed weapon

Byrd and Joseph were incarcerated in the Halifax County Detention Center in North Carolina under a $15,000.00 secured bond each with a court date of February 17, 2021, pending.