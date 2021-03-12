2 Virginia men, 1 from VB, arrested on multiple firearms, drug charges in North Carolina

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies say two Virginia men were arrested in North Carolina on multiple firearms and drug charges Thursday.

On March 11, around. 4:30 p.m., Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the First Street Beach Access on North Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills.

During the traffic stop, deputies say “an amount of cocaine, marijuana and two handguns were located and seized.”

The Dare County Narcotics Task Force assisted with the investigation and a search warrant was executed at a Motel Room in Kill Devil Hills where “more cocaine, marijuana and U.S. Currency was located and seized.”

Andrew Daniel Barrows, 28, of Virginia Beach, was charged with the following and is held on a $175,000 secured bond.

Felon in possession of a firearm

Felony trafficking cocaine

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

Christian Adam Lane, 30, of New Kent, Virginia was charged with the following and is held on a $250,000 secured bond.

Felon in possession of a firearm

Felony trafficking cocaine

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana