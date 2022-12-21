PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two men who are suspects in the King St. homicide in Portsmouth have been arrested following a police pursuit Saturday evening in Pasquotank County.

According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasquotank County Central Communications were advised over the radio that the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office was following a black truck.

Deputies say the occupants of the black truck allegedly committed larceny at a Mr. Mart in Camden and also almost hit a Currituck County Sheriff’s Office deputy when leaving the parking lot.

Pasquotank County Central Communications advised that the truck turned down Water St. in Elizabeth City and Currituck County was still following the truck. Pasquotank deputies then proceeded to Water St. where Currituck County deputies identified the truck.

Deputies then initiated a pursuit after the truck took off at a high rate of speed, estimated to be around 90mph. The chase ended when the truck went over the railroad tracks at Fleetwood and Anderson Streets and crashed into the field.

Once the truck crashed, the driver fled on foot towards Parsonage St and Fair St. into a wooded area. Deputies say they discontinued the foot pursuit after losing sight of the driver.

Deputies say they then learned that both the driver, identified as Matthew Meek, and the passenger, identified as Johnathan Rosekrans, were wanted for their alleged involvement in the King St. homicide in Portsmouth.

A warrant for arrest was issued for Rosekrans in reference to the following charges he was wanted for in Portsmouth:

1st-degree murder

Conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Robbery by using or displaying a firearm

Hit & Run Attended: Fail to Stop

Deputies later received information that Meek was located at a residence in the 300 block of S. Dyer St. Deputies went to the residence and were able to arrest Meek without incident.

A warrant for arrest was then issued for Meek in reference to the following charges he was wanted for out of Portsmouth:

1st-degree murder

Conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony