GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left two people shot and one with life-threatening injuries.

At around 1:33 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

23-year-old Deon Lamar Monk has been identified as the suspect in the shooting, according to police. Monk is also the suspect in an AMBER Alert involving his 9-month-old son Kayson Osiah Monk.

Deon Lamar Monk is described as follows:

Black man

6-feet-3 inches tall

Weighing 170 pounds

Black afro hairstyle

Brown eyes

Multi-colored shorts

Grey jacket

Police say the child was taken from the scene of the shooting

Kayson Osiah Monk (GPD)

Kayson Osiah Monk is described as follows:

Black

Approximately 1-foot-6-inches tall

Weighing 30 pounds

Black and curly hair

Brown eyes

White shirt

Grey sweatpants

Grey jacket

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435 or to call 911.