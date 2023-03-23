GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left two people shot and one with life-threatening injuries.
At around 1:33 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue after getting a report of a shooting in the area.
At the scene, police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.
23-year-old Deon Lamar Monk has been identified as the suspect in the shooting, according to police. Monk is also the suspect in an AMBER Alert involving his 9-month-old son Kayson Osiah Monk.
Deon Lamar Monk is described as follows:
- Black man
- 6-feet-3 inches tall
- Weighing 170 pounds
- Black afro hairstyle
- Brown eyes
- Multi-colored shorts
- Grey jacket
Police say the child was taken from the scene of the shooting
Kayson Osiah Monk is described as follows:
- Black
- Approximately 1-foot-6-inches tall
- Weighing 30 pounds
- Black and curly hair
- Brown eyes
- White shirt
- Grey sweatpants
- Grey jacket
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435 or to call 911.