GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left two people shot and one with life-threatening injuries.

At around 1:33 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

23-year-old Deon Lamar Monk has been identified as the suspect in the shooting, according to police. Monk is also the suspect in an AMBER Alert involving his 9-month-old son Kayson Osiah Monk.

Deon Lamar Monk is described as follows:

  • Black man
  • 6-feet-3 inches tall
  • Weighing 170 pounds
  • Black afro hairstyle
  • Brown eyes
  • Multi-colored shorts
  • Grey jacket

Police say the child was taken from the scene of the shooting

Kayson Osiah Monk (GPD)
Kayson Osiah Monk (GPD)

Kayson Osiah Monk is described as follows:

  • Black
  • Approximately 1-foot-6-inches tall
  • Weighing 30 pounds
  • Black and curly hair
  • Brown eyes
  • White shirt
  • Grey sweatpants
  • Grey jacket

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435 or to call 911.