LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Robeson County sheriff’s deputies were shot multiple times Tuesday, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The deputies were shot in the area of Old Red Springs Road outside of Maxton. They are being treated at undisclosed locations. The suspect was also shot and was flown to an undisclosed location.

District Attorney Matt Scott is on scene with Wilkins. Assistance from ATF and the SBI has been requested along with multiple responding agencies from across the county and state, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.