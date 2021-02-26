2 North Carolina men charged for falsely reporting stolen truck, filing insurance claim

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials in North Carolina say two men were arrested Monday in connection with an insurance fraud scam.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says 32-year-old Jahle Lamont Gibbs and 29-year-old Benjamin Edward Poe, both of Engelhard, were arrested and charged.

Gibbs was charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both felonies. Poe was charged with conspiracy and aiding and abetting Gibbs, both felonies.

According to the arrest warrant, Gibbs told Sentry Insurance that his Ford F-350 truck was stolen when it was found underwater at the Engelhard Wildlife Boat Ramp and Access Area.

Poe supported Gibbs’ alleged claim in an attempt to obtain $12,458.48 from the insurance company, according to the warrants.

The offenses occurred between Aug. 30 last year and Feb. 22.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division, along with Hyde County deputies, arrested them on Feb. 22.

“Insurance fraud hurts consumers; it costs North Carolina consumers nearly 20 cents on every dollar they pay in insurance premiums,” Causey said. “That’s why I’ve more than doubled the number of special agents to crack down on fraud and other types of white-collar crime.”

Both men were released on a $5,000 unsecured bond and are due in Hyde County District Court on March 30.