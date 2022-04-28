GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man and a woman are accused of assaulting Gates County deputies.

The sheriff’s office arrested Emily Savchenko and Stoney Etters on Wednesday night while responding to a domestic disturbance call. While deputies were investigating, they said the pair assaulted them.

Once in custody, deputies say Savchenko was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She now faces drug and assault charges. She is in custody with a $46,000 bond.

Charges are currently pending against Etters.