2 men wanted in connection with attempted robbery outside of Dollar General in Gates County, deputies say

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies say they are searching for two men wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that happened outside of a Dollar General earlier this month.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 5, around 5:15 p.m. outside of the store located in Gatesville, North Carolina.

Deputies with Gates County Sheriff’s Office say a customer returned to their car from purchasing something in the store when “a Black male entered the passenger side and attempted to rob them at gunpoint.”

The customer’s car was located in front of the store’s front doors, and the subject’s car was parked to the right of it.

After the subject allegedly held the customer at gunpoint, he returned to his vehicle — described as a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

Deputies say the two men pictured below checked out behind the customer, then were seen getting into the same car as the robbery suspect.

Contact the Gates County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 357-0247 if you have any information regarding the incident.