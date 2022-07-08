CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two men accused of the murder of Edenton resident Lakita Morring last month have been arrested.

The Chowan Sheriff’s Office says Macendrick Amondez Smith, of Tyner, North Carolina, and Siete Tyhee Lee Baker, of Ahoskie, were both arrested on Friday and charged with murder.

Two women, Brandi Lynn Miller and Grace Marie Carter, were also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Smith and Baker have been denied bond and Miller and Carter are being held on a $25,000 bond each.

Morring was found shot to death just after midnight June 28 on NC32, north of Greenhall Road.

The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are still investigating and no other details have been released.