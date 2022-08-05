NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – Two lifeguards were injured and others were displaced after their house caught fire early Friday morning.

According to a Go Fund Me page for the incident, the two lifeguards injured in the fire were taken to the hospital and the other lifeguards in the home were able to escape safely.

A Facebook post from the Town of Nags Head says the house was destroyed by the fire and all of the occupant’s belongings have been lost.

Anyone who has available housing for the lifeguards for the next three weeks is asked to contact Ocean Rescue Captain Chad Motz at chad.motz@nagsheadnc.gov. Those looking to support the displaced lifeguards can also visit the incidents Go Fund Me page.