2 kayakers stuck fighting the OBX current rescued by Coast Guard

OREGON INLET, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard station at Oregon Inlet received a report of two kayakers who were drifting toward the south shoal uncontrollably on Saturday afternoon.

The boat crew responded just after 3 p.m. near the inlet jetty light. The kayakers were unable to return to shore after being pulled away quickly by the current.

The Coast Guard responded immediately and were able to rescue both individuals and their kayaks.

