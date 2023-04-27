CAMDEN, N.C. (WAVY) – Two men are injured following a crash Thursday morning in Camden.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Logsdon, the call for the crash came in around 7:14 a.m. on Route 17 near Ponderosa Drive.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles, a Honda Accord, and a Mazda SUV, were involved in the crash.

Logsdon says the two vehicles were traveling south when they sideswiped each other. Both of the vehicles went off the roads and into the trees. The Honda then overturned and struck a tree, causing the driver to be ejected. The driver was then run over by the Mazda.

The driver of the Honda was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General with serious injuries. The driver of the Mazda was also take to Sentara Norfolk General, but by ambulance.

Logsdon says charges could be pending from the crash. No further information has been released at this time.