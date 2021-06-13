2 families displaced, firefighter injured following house fire in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials say one firefighter suffered minor injuries following a house fire in Elizabeth City Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, Elizabeth City Fire Department was called to the fire around 2:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Ward Street.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing fire visible from the second story of the home. Officials say the residence was not occupied at the time of the fire.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries. Two families were displaced following the fire.