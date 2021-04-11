2 elderly residents rescued after fire engulfs home in Moyock

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — Fire officials say two elderly residents were rescued following a house fire in Moyock overnight.

Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department, Moyock Volunteer Fire Department Currituck County EMS were sent to the house fire at 2091 Tulls Creek Road just after midnight.

A fire official on scene reported seeing heavy fire on the front side of a single-story home and fire through the roof.



When first responders arrived at the scene, a neighbor reported that three residents were still inside the home.

Fire officials went through a door in the back of the home where one resident got out and two elderly residents were rescued.

All occupants were evaluated by Currituck County Fire-EMS crews and transported to a nearby family member’s home.

The fire was declared out and all units cleared the scene just before 3 a.m. Sunday.