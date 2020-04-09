2 die, 7 hospitalized after at least 60 test positive for COVID-19 at Orange County nursing home

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A “hot spot of transmission” of coronavirus has been identified at an Orange County nursing home, according to Gov. Roy Cooper.

At least 60 people have tested positive at the PruittHealth-Carolina Point facility located at 5935 Mt. Sinai Rd., Durham, according to a news release from North Carolina Rep. Graig Meyer. That total includes staff and residents.

Of them, seven are hospitalized and two have died.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

“We’re tracking these outbreaks closely because we know that, by nature, they can be hard to control,” Cooper said, adding that the NCDHHS is tracking the number of outbreaks at facilities like nursing homes and correctional facilities.

“We are taking steps to safeguard people,” Cooper said. He noted that an earlier executive order restricted visitation at these facilities.

North Carolina Sen. Valerie Foushee and Rep. Graig Meyer released the following statement: