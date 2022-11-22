CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVY/AP) – Two people died in a helicopter crash in the Charlotte area early Tuesday afternoon, police confirm.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are closed in the area of Nations Ford Road at Exit 4, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Traffic cameras in the area show a heavy presence of emergency responders at the scene.

NCDOT also tweeted at 1:40 p.m. ET that ramps are closed from I-85 North and South to I-77 South.

There is a detour in place.

New Information:

Ramps are now closed from I-85 North and South to I-77 South

Official detour for drivers on I-77 South:

Take Exit 13 A (I-85 South) for 8 miles, then Exit 30A (I-485 Inner) for 10 miles to reaccess I-77.

Go to https://t.co/BgRvUwb1nL for the latest information. https://t.co/gk4zB2EZj5 — NCDOT Charlotte Area (@NCDOT_Charlotte) November 22, 2022

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon and said they will not be releasing any information about the helicopter or the victims’ identities at this time.

There were no vehicles involved in the crash, which happened just after noon Tuesday. The helicopter crashed off to the side of the highway.

“[It] seems the pilot that was operating the aircraft made some diversionary movies to avoid hitting traffic,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said. “It looks like a heroic incident where the pilot tried to avoid injuring anyone else and putting anyone else in danger. If that is truly the case, that pilot is a hero in my eyes.”

He tweeted that it’s a tragic day in Charlotte, “As we’re entering into the holiday season, there are now two community members that won’t be home spending time with their families. This is a devastating loss and my thoughts and prayers are with their families and our entire community.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that two people were on board the Robinson R44 helicopter.

The FAA also said that it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with the NTSB in charge of the investigation.

This is developing news.