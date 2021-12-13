2 dead, 6 total shot, all juveniles, in Durham early morning shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two are dead and four others are shot, all juveniles, after an early morning shooting off of Eugene Street in Durham.

CBS 17 learned the shooting occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. Monday after a black Hyundai SUV hit a pole and discovered six people were shot.

Two of those shot were pronounced dead at the scene, who are confirmed to be male juveniles. One of the deceased males has been identified as a 19-year-old. One other person remains in critical condition.

Three females and another male have all been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Eugene Street in Durham at approximately 7:40 a.m. shows multiple roads still roped off as police investigate following two juveniles who were shot to death Monday morning (Joseph Holloway).

Durham police chief Patrice Andrews said the shooting does not appear to be random.

The local elementary school, Burton Elementary School, will be remote learning today, as the area is currently roped off for the active crime scene.

Durham Public Schools Communications Specialist Crystal Roberts confirmed that Durham Public Safety works in partnership with law enforcement departments during crisis’ such as shootings, and are currently helping walk students to and from bus stops, pick up areas and surroundings schools as safety measures.

