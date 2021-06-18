2 dead, 2 injured in quadruple shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after two people were killed and another two were injured in a quadruple shooting Thursday night.

Police said on Twitter that four people were shot around 9:40 p.m. along the 1600 block of Holloway Street, which is near the intersection of North Briggs Avenue.

Police said the incident began as an argument. Two men were found at the scene shot and on the ground outside a convenience store. One man died at the scene. Another man was in critical condition. Police said Friday morning that the one person who was critically injured later died at the hospital.

The other two victims — a man and a woman — were described by police as bystanders. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

A neighbor said they heard 14 shots.

In Raleigh, two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday night — one near Triangle Town Center and one near downtown.

Another shooting was reported in Durham at 1:30 a.m. on Tranquil Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.