2 children, 2 adults injured after house fire in Currituck County, NC

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Just after midnight on Friday, crews responded to a fully involved house fire that left two children and two adults with burn injuries.

The incident happened in the 5400 block of Caratoke Highway in Grandy of Currituck County, North Carolina.

Chief Vernon Hart of the Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire Department says the structure was a home that used to be a general store. The store was converted into a rental property.

Officials say the building was “fully engulfed” when crews arrived on the scene.

Two adults and two “small children,” who were staying at the home, were taken to the hospital with burn injuries not considered life-threatening. There is no information on their ages.

The fire was under control in about two hours, according to Hart, and the home was deemed a total loss.

Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire was the lead agency with Crawford Volunteer, Moyock Fire, Currituck Fire and EMS, and Southern Shores Fire responding for assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no further information is available.