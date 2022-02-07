2 cats die in mobile home fire in Moyock

MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) — Fire officials in Currituck County said two cats died in a mobile home fire in Moyock Monday.
There were no other injuries reported, but two people have been displaced.
The Moyock Volunteer Fire Department said it was notified just before 6 p.m. about a fire in Carolina Village, in the 100 block of Woodhouse Road.
Firefighters arrived to find a single-wide mobile home fully involved with fire.
Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department Currituck, Currituck County Fire-EMS, and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic also assisted at the scene.
