2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with robbery and assault of Bertie County couple last year

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police say three people have been arrested in connection with the robbery and assault of a Bertie County couple last June.

Sheriff John Holley said that in 2019, the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Early Station Road after receiving a 911 call from a resident.

When they arrived, the deputies located a man and woman who were the apparent victims of a burglary and robbery. Both residents had been assaulted and one resident was still tied up when the deputies got to the scene.

Holley said that Brian Kenton Valentine of Ahoskie, N.C., and Tracy Lamont Mitchell of Hertford County, N.C., are currently in custody for attempted murder in Gates County.

Holley also said that Horace James White Jr. of Hertford County, N.C., has not been arrested and should be considered armed and dangerous.

All three subjects were charged with the following:

First-degree burglary (1 count)

Robbery with a dangerous weapon (1 count)

First-degree kidnapping (2 counts)

Larceny of a firearm (6 counts)

Felony larceny (1 count)

Possession of firearm by felon (1 count — except Mitchell)

Bertie County Investigations Division continued to investigate the burglary after the initial incident since it happened while working on other similar cases with Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, Ahoskie Police Department, and Chowan County Sheriff’s Office. Assistance from the Northeastern District Office of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was also provided throughout the investigation.

