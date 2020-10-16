1st day of early voting in NC sees significant increase from 2016, elections officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – More than 272,000 ballots were cast by 7:30 p.m. Thursday as early voting began in North Carolina, elections officials said.

More than 826,000 North Carolina residents have already voted either by mail or on the first day of in-person voting, accounting for more than 11 percent of registered voters in the state, the North Carolina State Board of Elections said.

For comparison, about 166,000 ballots were cast in-person on the first day of early voting in 2016.

“The State Board is glad to see North Carolina voters taking advantage of the different options to cast a ballot,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said in a release. “The county boards of elections and election workers worked diligently to ensure a successful first day of early voting. We thank them for their heroic efforts.”

Other than long wait times at some sites, voters experienced few disruptions, the NCSBE release said.

Voters turned out in droves yesterday! Look how one Watauga County voter showed up to cast his ballot.#ncpol #YourVoteCountsNC pic.twitter.com/XOmr1j7ZDn — NCSBE (@NCSBE) October 16, 2020

With nearly 1,900 ballots cast, the voting site at the Board of Elections office in Henderson County had the most of any site in the state as of 6 p.m.

Early voting began Thursday, Oct. 15 and ends on Oct. 31. All 100 North Carolina counties will offer weekend voting options throughout the early voting period.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

North Carolina Voter Resources:

Early Voting Tips

Voting Site Search Tool

COVID-19 precautions at voting sites

2020 Voter Turnout Map (Coming Soon)

