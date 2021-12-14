$1K reward offered after puppy stolen from animal rescue fundraiser in North Carolina

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A reward is being offered after Holly Springs police said a puppy was stolen from a downtown fundraiser Sunday night.
The puppy, named “Ms Percy,” was taken just before 6 p.m. Sunday from an animal rescue event at the Niche Wine Lounge in downtown Holly Springs, police spokesperson Mark Andrews said.
The dog was described by the business owner as a pit bull mix.
Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation posted to Facebook early Tuesday offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of “Ms Percy.”
Police said they are hoping to identify two suspects who were last seen in a white Honda Accord. They were traveling south on Main Street, Andrews said.
A surveillance video showed the two — a woman and a man — walking outside. Another clip showed the woman exiting the lounge with the puppy. A third video showed her getting in the Accord.
In the videos, the woman involved appears to be young with long hair pulled back. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and jeans. The man has a beard and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, a white ballcap with writing on the front, and possibly hiking boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dieckmann at 919-567-4737.