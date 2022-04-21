ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday in Elizabeth City.

Police said the shooting was reported around 1:45 p.m. in the 300 block of West Cypress Street.

Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old Elizabeth City resident who was injured.

She was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where she was treated for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. She was later released.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.