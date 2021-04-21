19-year-old charged with shooting Sampson County detention officer during dispute, deputies say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old has been charged with shooting a Sampson County detention officer during a dispute at a home in Clinton on Monday.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. at 93 Water House Circle, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding deputies found a woman at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Zarya Ashley, a detention officer with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

“Through the investigation, it was learned that Ashley went to the residence during her lunch hour and a dispute ensued between Ashley and an acquaintance. During the dispute, Ashley was shot,” the sheriff’s office said.

A suspect, later identified as Jahleek Joyner, was taken into custody at a home along N.C. 11 in Duplin County.

Joyner was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon.

He’s being held without bond on those charges.

Joyner also has four outstanding warrants on file for probation violations which were also served at the time of his arrest.

Ashley is still listed in critical condition.

“We continue ask for prayers for Ashley, her family and our staff,” the sheriff’s office said.