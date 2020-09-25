18-year-old in coma after being shot in the head by 19-year-old in Camden County, authorities say

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old is in a coma after being shot in the head Sunday night in Camden County.
The shooting happened in a private driveway on Spencers Ave. in South Mills, per Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones.
Tristian Swartz was behind the wheel of a car with two others inside, 19-year-old Jelin Emmanuel Files and a female passenger. Authorities say Files, of South Mills, pulled out a gun and shot Swartz in the head.
Swartz was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was in a coma as of Friday.
Files was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious bodily injury.
No other details in the case are available, but Swartz’s father says there will be a prayer vigil for him Saturday night in Chesapeake.
