18-year-old from Ahoskie dies, 3 others injured after crash in Hertford County

North Carolina

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old from Ahoskie was killed and three passengers were injured after their SUV went airborne and struck a tree Tuesday night in Hertford County.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 11;10 p.m. on Newsome Grove Road. Edward “Finn” Dunn V was driving west in a Volvo SUV when he veered off the left side of the road after coming out of a curve. The SUV hit a culvert, went airborne and struck a tree. It came to a stop after overturning, troopers say.

All occupants were ejected from the SUV. Dunn died in the crash and the three others were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Speed was considered a factor in the crash and investigators believe alcohol was as well. Dunn was not wearing a seat belt.

