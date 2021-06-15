18-year-old arrested, 19-year-old still wanted in fatal shooting in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old girl has been arrested and a 19-year-old man is wanted following the fatal shooting of another man in Elizabeth City earlier this month.

Elizabeth City Police say it happened around 1:10 a.m. June 9 in the area of Herrington Road and B Street.

When officers arrived they found Daquan Mercer, 21, in the grass unresponsive with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Mercer lived on Rhonda Road in Elizabeth City, police say.

After further investigations, police obtained warrants for 18-year-old Kiya Elizabeth White and 19-year-old Michael Lino in connection with the shooting. Both are accused of murder among other charges.

Michael Lino (Photo Courtesy – Elizabeth City Police)

Kiya Elizabeth White (Photo Courtesy – Elizabeth City Police)

The next day, the Currituck Sheriff’s Office arrested White without incident. She is currently in the custody of the Albemarle District Jail without bond. Her first court appearance regarding the incident is set for June 17 at the Pasquotank County District Court.

Police are still trying to find the other suspect, 19-year-old Micahel Lino. He is facing additional charges including assault on a second victim from the same incident. Lino is accused of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury on the second victim, a 22-year-old woman.

The second victim was sent to a local hospital and was treated for her injuries.

Police say Lino is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information about this investigation please, contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.