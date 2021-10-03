17-year-old shot after Durham high school football game; up to 15 gunshots fired, parent says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-old boy was shot following a high school football game on Friday night.

Durham police confirmed a vehicle drove onto the grass on the home side of Durham County Memorial Stadium after a Northern High School homecoming game against Riverside High School.

A parent who was at the game estimated between 10 and 15 shots were fired during the incident.

A Durham police watch commander confirmed someone in the vehicle fired shots into the air, with at least one striking a 17-year-old boy in the leg. He said officers arrived just after 9:42 p.m. when the call was received, as they were not the security presence at the football game.

The boy was taken to a local hospital by a family member for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mike Williams, a parent and Northern high graduate said he heard the gunfire and his children ducked for cover.

“I heard a couple of shots,” Williams said Saturday afternoon. “Immediately after those first two, I knew it was gunshots. I estimate 10 to 15 more shots in rapid succession.”

Williams said both of his children ducked on the back floorboard of their car and his wife was curled in the front seat.

“I just saw people in panic mode and running,” Williams said.

The Durham police watch commander did not identify the victim and said police are unsure if he is a student at either school.

Additionally, Dan Gilfort, the principal at Northern High School issued a statement on Facebook.

“Last night following the Northern/Riverside football game, a vehicle drove onto the grass on the home side of Durham County Stadium and fired some shots into the air. At this time we have no information to suggest anyone at the game was being directly threatened, but one individual received non-life threatening injuries,” Gilfort wrote. “Law enforcement on the scene responded immediately to investigate and to support students and staff on-site, and I want to thank them for their quick action. They are continuing to investigate this situation, and I will share updates with you as soon as possible.”

He also added “I know that this is a troubling incident. Counselors will be available at school on Monday to support any students with concerns. Again, I will share an update with you as soon as possible.”

Saturday, Durham Public Schools released a statement about the shooting:

“Durham Public Schools is grateful for the quick action of law enforcement working Friday night’s game between Northern and Riverside, as well as for students’ quick thinking in taking shelter during the incident. We are also grateful no one received life-threatening injuries from this reckless act. We encourage anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. The safety of our school communities is our highest priority.”