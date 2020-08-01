CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Chowan County Sheriff’s office are asking the community’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old.
Officials say Virginia Kingston was reported missing on Friday, July 31.
She is described as a white female with shoulder length strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.
She has a nose piercing and is approximately 5’ tall and weighs around 130.
If you have any information about either of these individuals please contact the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 482-8484.
Latest Posts
- 17-year-old girl missing from Chowan County
- Dodgers fan surprised with memento after his cardboard cutout hit by ball
- Lawmaker warns OKC Thunder players against kneeling, threatens team’s tax benefits
- Second stimulus checks: Where things stand on $1,200 payments as August begins
- Trump faces rare rebuke from GOP for floating election delay